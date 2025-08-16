Law enforcement raid on Tucson's Westside closes Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Marana police and the state gang task force executed a drug-related raid Friday morning in a home on Tucson’s Westside, forcing the closure of the Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind.

Officers began assembling at about 6:30 a.m., according to on-scene reports.

The home, on the 1100 block of Yucca Drive, became the focus of the multi-agency operation. At about 10:30 a.m., a battering-ram-equipped armored vehicle breached the structure, leaving two holes in its facade.

Law enforcement also utilized the help of at least one K9 unit and a robotic dog. Authorities confirmed the raid was connected to drug activity, and at least one person was taken into custody.

The operation triggered a lockdown at the nearby Arizona School for the Deaf and the Blind, located just east of the scene.

KGUN-9 will continue following the story as it develops both on-air and online.