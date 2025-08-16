Law enforcement raid on Tucson's Westside closes Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Marana police and the state gang task force executed a drug-related raid Friday morning in a home on Tucson’s Westside, forcing the closure of the Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind.
Officers began assembling at about 6:30 a.m., according to on-scene reports.
The home, on the 1100 block of Yucca Drive, became the focus of the multi-agency operation. At about 10:30 a.m., a battering-ram-equipped armored vehicle breached the structure, leaving two holes in its facade.
Law enforcement also utilized the help of at least one K9 unit and a robotic dog. Authorities confirmed the raid was connected to drug activity, and at least one person was taken into custody.
The operation triggered a lockdown at the nearby Arizona School for the Deaf and the Blind, located just east of the scene.
KGUN-9 will continue following the story as it develops both on-air and online.
——
Eddie Celaya is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born in Tucson and raised in the Phoenix area, Eddie is a life-long Arizonan and graduate of the University of Arizona who loves the desert and mountains and hates the cold. Previously, Eddie worked in print media at the Arizona Daily Star. Share your story ideas with Eddie at edward.celaya@kgun9.com, or by connecting on Facebook or Instagram.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE