Rep. Ciscomani defends ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ amid praise and backlash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., hosted a roundtable Wednesday with stakeholders from various industries in Southern Arizona to discuss recent legislative actions — particularly his support for the sweeping “One Big Beautiful Bill” — while confronting sustained criticism over his voting record and constituent engagement.

Supporters at the forum highlighted benefits from provisions in the legislation signed by President Donald Trump.

Pam Furrie of the Association of Mature American Citizens lauded the bill’s tax deductions. “The tax deductions that are in the great big beautiful bill? He said this is highly going to benefit lower to middle class people. Especially people who are 65 and older,” she said.

Carlos Ruiz, owner of HT Metals, voiced frustration over tariffs impacting his business. “But these 2-32 tariff things, says nah, It’s all gotta be U.S. And there’s not enough stainless steel capacity in the United States,” Ruiz oberserved.

Ciscomani responded to Ruiz's concerns, acknowledging a transitional phase. “There’s an adjustment period in all this on how we get to the goal that we want to get to,” he said.

Yet his absence from in-person town halls remains a point of contention.

Former Rep. Ron Barber, D-Ariz., criticized the lack of direct engagement. “It’s an essential part of the jo," Barber contended. "If you’re not listening to your constituents in a direct way, you really don’t know that they want.”

Ciscomani defended his approach. “People call in and get in the queue and they ask the questions," he countered. "And if you ever been to any of them, and you hear what’s being asked, that will tell you that we do not screen those questions.”

Critics, however, say those criticisms echo realities across the district.

In March, community organizers held a town hall without Ciscomani’s attendance, where constituents expressed deep concerns about Medicaid and Social Security spending cuts.Furthermore, Democratic advocates have staged “People’s Town Halls” in his district, citing his refusal to meet voters in person.

Ciscomani’s vote for the “One Big Beautiful Bill” drew fire from Democrats and healthcare advocates, who warned it would slash Medicaid and hurt rural hospitals. He defended his vote as delivering “real tax relief for working families,” funding border security and containing fraud while preserving Medicaid’s solvency