Juniper is distilling gin and community with scavenger hunt, party downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson’s only gin-focused cocktail bar, Juniper, is crafting more than just drinks — it’s building community through a blend of local ingredients and immersive experiences, capped off with a clever scavenger hunt.

Juniper, located at 222 E Congress St., opened in September 2023 and quickly distinguished itself as “a full-service bar and lounge specializing in gin-based cocktails,” and remains downtown’s “only gin focused bar."

General Manager Elliott Morse is at the heart of the effort. He’s on a mission: build a community around cocktail culture downtown. “The bartenders and mixologists that are working in Tucson right now are going above and beyond and we wanted to match that energy but do it in a way that’s a little more specific,” Morse said.

The goal is twofold: showcase Southern Arizona and bring people together through local flavors. One creative channel: the Oasium Odyssey scavenger hunt.

“We’re calling it the Oasium Odyssey and the whole purpose of the scavenger hunt is to send people out to experience the things we love in town,” Morse explained.

Participants are guided to sample regional delights — from eating a Sonoran Hot Dog at a local cart and going and getting a raspado — to visiting arts and history spots like the Agate House in the Petrified Forest.

Along the way, they sample drinks infused with desert ingredients. “It’s got marigold, it’s got agave. And we thought, ‘This is perfect, we’re a gin bar in the desert. We should definitely celebrate this gin.’ And use it as an excuse to celebrate Tucson and the Sonoran Desert at large,” Morse added.

Juniper’s identity as a gin bar is rooted in local craftsmanship and hospitality. As one Arizona-based writer put it, “Juniper has a wholly unique collection of gins from around the world,” and Morse emphasized that “to work at Juniper requires about a month and a half worth of training... my bartenders are expected to understand the bottles in the back bar.”

He also underscored inclusivity. “If somebody wants to come in here and get a vodka soda, we’re gonna happily serve them a vodka soda because we want them to feel included," he said.

The Oasium Odyssey is live this Friday, August 14 during Juniper's Midsummar Mirage party. You can visit Juniper's website here, or check out its Instagram page.