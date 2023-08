After spending two years reporting in Yuma, Adam Klepp is excited to stay in Arizona and join KGUN 9 as a reporter.

In Yuma, Adam focused on a range of local issues, including the border, water rights and healthcare.

He is originally from Detroit, Michigan, and attended both Loyola University Chicago and Syracuse University.

Outside of work, Adam likes cheering on the Detroit Lions, playing cards and board games, and hanging out with friends.