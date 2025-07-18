Arizona crash deaths decrease for second consecutive year, ADOT report shows

PHOENIX — Arizona roads saw fewer crashes and fatalities in 2024, according to the latest Crash Facts report released by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The report shows 119,991 total crashes and 1,228 deaths on Arizona roads in 2024, marking a decrease from 2023 figures for the second consecutive year.

Despite the improvement, the numbers still translate to more than three deaths per day on Arizona's roadways. ADOT says drivers making risky choices remain the primary cause of most crashes and fatalities.

"What the report shows is that crashes and fatalities are driven by driver behavior. Driving impaired, choosing to speed, not use seatbelts, we can all make better choices behind the wheel to prevent crashes and deaths on the roads," Kelsey Mo, from the Arizona Department of Transportation, said.

According to the 2024 Crash Facts report, alcohol and speeding alone contributed to over half of all traffic deaths. Additionally, over a quarter of all people killed in crashes last year were not wearing a seatbelt.

While crash numbers remain at historically high levels, it's worth noting that Arizona has seen significant population growth in recent years, leading to more drivers on the road.

"In the last decade, Arizona has added over one million licensed drivers. It's a fair assumption to say more drivers will equal more crashes on the roads, but that's all the more reason to practice safe driving to protect yourself and everyone else on the road," Mo said.

Continuing trends from 2022 and 2023, Friday remains the day of the week with the most crashes.

You can see previous years’ crash reports going back to 1997 on ADOT’s website.

