Arizona's holiday DUI task force is averaging over 80 arrests a day since Thanksgiving

AAA Arizona says this weekend is when the roads will get the biggest Christmas travel surge.

They say more than two million Arizonans are traveling, and the majority will be driving.

“Get your day started as early as possible," AAA Spokesperson Julian Paredes said. "Start in the morning, avoid the afternoon and evening hours, that’s when you’re going to see the most traffic.”

Drivers also may have a little money left over for last-second gifts, as Paredes says Arizonans can go further for less this year.

“Gas prices are still pretty good," Paredes said. "In some parts of southern Arizona, the average is under $3 a gallon, which is a really nice benefit as so many people will be driving.”

If you’re staying in town and choose to have a few drinks, the advice this year from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety is the same as it always has been: have a designated driver or call a ride-share service.

On Thanksgiving, Police Departments across Arizona started a holiday DUI task force. So far, from November 28 through December 16, there's been over 1,500 DUI arrests, an average of over 80 a day.

“Officers are going to be looking for any traffic violations at all," Director of the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety Jesse Torrez said.

Driving drunk is deadly. In 2023, according to ADOT crash statistics, one in four deaths on Arizona roads was alcohol-related.

Even if you’re lucky enough to survive, Torrez says you’ll pay the price either way.

“The financial ramifications alone for a typical DUI is $3,700. An Uber is much cheaper than that," Torrez said.

Torrez adds they’re seeing more marijuana-related DUIs, stressing they are not just for alcohol.

“Some people think it’s separate. It falls under that statute. Any impairment, you will get a citation for," Torrez said.

The holiday DUI task force will continue through New Year’s Day.