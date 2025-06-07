ADOT lab engineers test new road materials to forge the future of Arizona roads

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation engineers are working to develop more durable road materials that can withstand the state's diverse climate conditions.

In ADOT's materials testing laboratory, engineers are conducting experiments on different asphalt blends to determine how they stand up to pressure and heat across Arizona's 75,000 miles of roadway.

"It is a working lab," said Jesus Sandoval-Gil, ADOT materials lab engineer.

The lab recently acquired new equipment that simulates the impact of semi-trucks on road surfaces. A wheel passes over asphalt samples thousands of times, allowing engineers to evaluate durability without waiting for real-world wear and tear.

However, one blend of asphalt may not be the best blend to use all across Arizona.

"Those are the challenges, especially with the Flagstaff area, which is a challenging area. But we also have the Yuma area and the climate is completely different there," Sandoval-Gil said.

Currently, the team is testing new mixes designed to create longer-lasting and more durable roads throughout the state, testing out new blends to see where they can improve.

While doing the testing in-house requires a big effort and investment, Sandoval-Gil believes having Arizona engineers working on Arizona roads makes a big difference.

"Our technicians know the importance of the testing, because at the end of the day we are also the stakeholders. And we want to have a community with a good system," Sandoval-Gil said.

