Arizona nearly breaks monthly betting record as U.S. Senators debate the future of sports betting

Arizona just posted one of its biggest sports betting months on record. The Department of Gaming says $732 million was wagered in September, making it the second-highest total bet since legalization in 2021.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are taking a long look at the expansion of sports betting.

“It is virtually impossible today to watch a sporting event without being barraged by ads encouraging you to bet," Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois said.

Rick Benson runs Algamus Gambling Recovery Center which has locations in Buckeye and Prescott. He started the center to give a helping hand to people whose shoes he was once in.

“I’ve been in recovery from a horrendous gambling addiction for more than 30 years," Benson said.

He says recovering now is harder than it has ever been due to the accessibility and visibility of gambling.

“We’re scrolling betting lines at the bottom of the screen during the course of every game," Benson said. "The casino is on your smartphone."

In Arizona, the majority of bettors are placing wagers online. The gaming department says in September's near-record total, 98% of the money was wagered online.

State and federal governments have special taxes on sports betting revenue. Arizona taxes companies and casinos at a rate of 8-10% of their revenue, with some money going toward resources to help problem gamblers.

At the federal level, the government taxes 0.25% on all money wagered on sports. In 2023, the National Council on Problem Gambling estimated they made $250 million from that tax. That money only goes into the general fund, not a specific fund for addiction treatment for gambling addicts.

“It’s responsible and ethical for them to return some of those profit dollars for information, education, and treatment," Benson said.

A main talking point at the Senate hearing was a new bill called the GRIT Act. If passed, it would set aside 50% of the federal tax dollars raised solely for gambling treatment and research.

“We believe this practical legislation is the single most important thing Congress can do to address the negative impacts of expanded sports betting," Keith Whyte with the National Council on Problem Gambling said.

The act was introduced earlier this year but has not gotten to the floor of the House or Senate.

Arizona resources to help problem gamblers can be found here.