FAFSA applicants once again eligible for free Cactus League tickets

PHOENIX — An all-Arizona partnership is continuing this spring as the Cactus League and the Arizona Board of Regents are bringing back free spring training tickets for high school seniors who apply for FAFSA.

FAFSA stands for 'Free Application for Federal Student Aid,' allowing high school seniors to apply for a variety of different assistance programs to help them pay for college and other educational opportunities after high school.

Arizona historically has lagged behind other states when it comes to the number of students eligible who apply.

“Every year we leave millions, hundreds of millions of dollars on the table, that our students and families in Arizona could be using," Bridget Binsbacher, the Cactus League Executive Director said.

Students last year in the state struggled to fill out the form as the program also faced technical difficulties.

“Historically Arizona has ranked 48th or 49th in FAFSA completion," Julie Sainz with the Arizona Board of Regents said.

This partnership is entering its third year, and Sainz says this year nearly one in five Arizona high school seniors have submitted their FAFSA already. A number which wasn't hit until April in 2024.

“Being at 18 percent six weeks in, really it shows we are making strides," Sainz said. "I really think this partnership we have is helping move the needle.”

She says so far over 500 students have sent in their ticket requests. Seniors can choose from dozens of game options and get up to four free tickets.

The FAFSA deadline is June 30th. Click here to start your application, and click here to request your free Cactus League tickets.