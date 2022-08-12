LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Southern Arizona Friday, Aug. 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

12:29 p.m

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Southern Arizona that will be in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Areas affected include San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Sosa Ranch and Sil Nakya.

12:10 p.m

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Arizona, including central Pima County.

The warning lasts until 12:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was spotted near Three Points, moving west at 15 mph.

The storm has wind gusts of 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter.

