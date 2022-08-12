Watch Now
WeatherMonsoon 2022

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Southern Arizona Friday, Aug. 12

Lightning in Marana shot by Bill Bahmer on Aug. 10, 2022.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Bahmer
Lightning in Marana shot by Bill Bahmer on Aug. 10, 2022.<br/>
Lightning in Marana shot by Bill Bahmer on Aug. 10, 2022.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 15:31:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

WEATHER ALERT|INTERACTIVE RADAR|HOURLY FORECAST

12:29 p.m

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Southern Arizona that will be in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Areas affected include San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Sosa Ranch and Sil Nakya.

12:10 p.m

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Arizona, including central Pima County.

The warning lasts until 12:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was spotted near Three Points, moving west at 15 mph.

The storm has wind gusts of 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter.

RELATED

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018