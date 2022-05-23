Safety tips to know for Monsoon 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon can be hit and miss, but when a storm strikes you want to keep your family and property as safe as possible.

“For a couple years Pima County was the 8th deadliest county in the nation when it comes to flood related deaths,” said Pima County Regional Flood Control District Spokesperson Joseph Cuffari. “We have since changed that and are proud of that, but flash flooding is still a major concern.”

Cuffari says there are a few things you can do to protect yourself before monsoon starts: Plan out alternate routes for when roads might be flooded, find out where you can get a free sandbag, and pack a “go-kit”.

“You should always have some emergency snacks; water is important in the desert climate here,” said Cuffari. “Change of clothes, batteries, flashlights, anything the Red Cross recommends.”

You can also sign up for emergency alerts on Pima County’s website.

“So, you can type in your home address, school, or place of work and get alerts for hazards when they do come up.”

Remember, water sheds in Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills are still at a higher risk of flooding after the Bighorn Fire burned through the vegetation that normally helps hold some moisture back.

Cuffari says you do not need to be in a FEMA flood plane to purchase flood insurance. Pima county was recently rated highly for its flood management which means buying flood insurance could be more affordable than the last time you checked.

“For flood insurance, that directly translates to a 35% discount residents can get on their flood insurance,” said Cuffari. “If you do not have flood insurance, I would recommend looking at it before monsoon.”