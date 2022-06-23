TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Now that Monsoon has arrived, many residents throughout southern Arizona are in search of sandbags to protect flood prone zones around their homes.

That's where local cities and counties can be counted on to step in and help by providing free sand that can be bagged up and taken home to shore up any areas that might be susceptible to potential flooding.

According to Regional Flood Control District Spokesperson Joseph Cuffari, water sheds in Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills should expect to be at higher risk for flooding due to the burn scar left by the Bighorn Fire.

Most locations in the list below recommend bringing your own shovel and say you will need to load your own sand.

FREE SANDBAG LOCATIONS IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

(This list is updated as new locations are announced.)

ORO VALLEY

Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive in the Christmas tree recycling lot



SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

Rio Rico Fire Stations (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Fire station II, 957 Calle Calabasas Fire Station III, 822 Pendeleton Drive Tubac Fire Stations (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Fire Station I, 227 West Frontage Road Fire Station II, 1360 West Frontage Road Fire Station III, 330 Camino Josefina Fire Sation IV, 149 Ruta Camaron



PATAGONIA, SONOITA, NOGALES

Sonoita Fire Station 3173 on AZ-83 Patagonia Fire Station, 142 North 3rd Avenue Suburban Fire Station I, 80 Old Tucson Road, Nogales Suburban Fire Station II, 599 Hwy 82, Nogales

