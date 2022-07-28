Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for Tanque Verde Wash

We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 28, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

1:09 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning that lasts until 3:45 p.m. for areas including the Tanque Verde Loop Road at Tanque Verde Wash.

1:03 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 2:15 p.m. for areas including the Contreras Fire burn scar.

According to the service, between one and two inches of rain have fallen.

12:57 p.m.

According to Pima County, flooding has closed Wilds Roads east of Lago del Oro Parkway at the CDO Wash

12:21 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued north of the Catalinas. It lasts until 3 p.m.

12:15 p.m.

Pima County officials reported flooding-related road closures at these intersections:

  • Overton west of Verch Way
  • Overton Road an the CDO Wash
  • Manville Road east of Reservation Road

