LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for Tanque Verde Wash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

1:09 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning that lasts until 3:45 p.m. for areas including the Tanque Verde Loop Road at Tanque Verde Wash.

1:03 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 2:15 p.m. for areas including the Contreras Fire burn scar.

According to the service, between one and two inches of rain have fallen.

12:57 p.m.

According to Pima County, flooding has closed Wilds Roads east of Lago del Oro Parkway at the CDO Wash

12:21 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued north of the Catalinas. It lasts until 3 p.m.

More flash flood warnings, this one north of the Catalinas.



Flash flooding is expected in the washes near San Manuel and Campo Bonito, as well as low water crossings over Redington Rd.



Turn Around, Don't Drown! @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/Atz9kJwFOs — Ryan Fish (@RyanFishTV) July 28, 2022

12:15 p.m.

Pima County officials reported flooding-related road closures at these intersections:



Overton west of Verch Way

Overton Road an the CDO Wash

Manville Road east of Reservation Road

A flood advisory is in effect until 11:15 AM for portions of south central Arizona, including Pima county. Some spotters have reported up to an inch in 40 minutes, and up to 1.5" in some areas around Green Valley and Sahuarita. Expect minor flooding to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/0oB0C1b60k — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) July 28, 2022

