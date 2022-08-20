Watch Now
WeatherMonsoon 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Flood Watch in effect starting Saturday, Aug. 20

Street closures and storm-related updates
Monsoon 2022: Viewer-submitted photo
Jack Suman
Monsoon 2022: Viewer-submitted photo
Posted at 9:44 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 12:44:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

The following roads are currently closed due to flooding unless otherwise noted:

9:36 a.m.
Status: Closed
Road Event: Flooding

  • Snyder Road west of Placita Ventana del Rio at Ventana Wash
  • Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash

9:50 a.m.
Status: Closed
Road Event: Flooding

  • Sunrise Drive W/O Ventanna Vista Road

