LIVE UPDATES: Flood Watch in effect starting Saturday, Aug. 20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.
The following roads are currently closed due to flooding unless otherwise noted:
9:36 a.m.
Status: Closed
Road Event: Flooding
- Snyder Road west of Placita Ventana del Rio at Ventana Wash
- Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash
9:50 a.m.
Status: Closed
Road Event: Flooding
- Sunrise Drive W/O Ventanna Vista Road
This message is from the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Regional Flood Control District— Pima County OEM (@pcoemhs) August 20, 2022
Flooding on Cañada del Oro Wash is expected out of banks. Flooded homes possible. Expect hazardous road conditions. Be prepared to act https://t.co/MtEXxUp0Hh
