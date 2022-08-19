Watch Now
WeatherMonsoon 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Flood Watch in effect starting Friday, Aug. 19

Street closures and storm-related updates
Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 16:47:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

WEATHER ALERT|INTERACTIVE RADAR|HOURLY FORECAST

The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:

1:45 p.m.

  • Sandario Road at Ina Road
  • Sandario Road north of Snyder Hill Road

1: 06 p.m.

  • Old Ajo Highway northeast of Ajo Highway

12:35 p.m.

  • Overton Road between La Cholla Boulevard and Verch Way

Pima County has closed all parks and fields starting Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

