LIVE UPDATES: Flood Watch in effect starting Friday, Aug. 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.
The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:
1:45 p.m.
- Sandario Road at Ina Road
- Sandario Road north of Snyder Hill Road
1: 06 p.m.
- Old Ajo Highway northeast of Ajo Highway
12:35 p.m.
- Overton Road between La Cholla Boulevard and Verch Way
Pima County has closed all parks and fields starting Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday in anticipation of heavy rainfall.
Due to heavy rain and more expected over the weekend, all Pima County parks and fields will be closed today Friday August 19, 2022 through Sunday August 21, 2022.— PimaCountyParks (@PimaCountyParks) August 19, 2022
Please do not play on wet fields; especially fields where standing water or on fields that are saturated with rain. pic.twitter.com/gZptWhWawM
