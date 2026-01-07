Winter weather moves in for the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wintry weather is on the way and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the mountains of southeastern Arizona from late Wednesday morning through late Thursday night.

Above 8,000’, we could see up to a foot of snow along with 2 to 8” of snow possible between 6,000’ and 8,000’.

As far as rain goes, most lower elevations will see between 0.25” and 0.75” of accumulation from Wednesday morning through Thursday night.

High temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s for the end of the week with overnight lows dipping into the lower 30s to finish the week and go into the weekend.

Even in Tucson, we could see temperatures at or slightly below freezing Saturday morning.

Now would be the time to prepare for winter-like weather and adjust your outdoor plans accordingly to account for the wet, cold conditions heading our way.

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

