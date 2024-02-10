Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Weather system bringing rain and mountain snow to Cochise County this weekend

A system moving over the region late Friday will bring snow and rain for much of Saturday. Lows in the low-30s with highs expected in the mid-40s
Posted at 6:40 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 20:40:36-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A winter system moving through Southern Arizona will bring impacts beginning early Saturday morning.

The system will bring valley rain and mountain snow with snow accumulation at 4,000'.

The system will linger around most of Saturday before moving out of the area by Sunday.

Low temps in the upper-30s before things warm up, though still cool with highs in the upper-40s, low-50s.

A winter advisory from the National Weather Service will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday and lasting until 7 p.m.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018