Warmer weather returns to southern Arizona through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather will shift back to a quieter, warmer pattern over the next several days as high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest through the middle of the week.

Less wind and warmer temperatures will be the rule through the rest of the week with high temperatures climbing back into the lower 70s.

Overnight lows will remain in the low to mid-40s for the rest of the week and all through the weekend.

For now, we don’t see any rain or mountain snow in our forecast but long-range weather models do point towards some precipitation heading our way by the end of next week.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures coming our way!

Cochise County Forecast

