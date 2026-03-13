Warm temperatures will lead to record heat by the middle of next week

High pressure is taking control of our weather pattern and will bring much warmer weekend temperatures to southern Arizona along with record heat for the middle of next week.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to finish the week and stay close to 90° as we go through the weekend.

Even though the weekend will feel quite warm, the middle of the upcoming week will feel hot for this time of the year with record temperatures likely by Tuesday.

Highs will climb into the 90s with the possibility of our first 100° day of the year coming our way for Thursday.

If that happens, Thursday would mark Tucson’s earliest 100° day of the year ever recorded in a calendar year.

We’ll have to factor heat into our plans over the next several days!

Cochise County Forecast

