Warm temperatures continue but some gusty wind is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will remain throughout southern Arizona all through the week and into the weekend, but some gusty wind arrives for the middle of the week.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, gusty east-southeast wind will blow at speeds of 15 to 25mph with some wind gusts as high as 45mph.

The wind arrives Wednesday morning and will remain with us through Wednesday night and through Thursday afternoon.

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive Thursday with highs in the lower 70s and we’ll even see a slight chance of sprinkles to the west of Tucson.

For the end of the week and the weekend, high temperatures will stay in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies with overnight lows running close to 50°.

Enjoy these mild winter temperatures!

Cochise County Forecast

