Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warm temperatures continue but some gusty wind is on the way

Warmer than average temperatures continue, but some wind is on the way for the middle of the week
Warm weather continues through the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will remain throughout southern Arizona all through the week and into the weekend, but some gusty wind arrives for the middle of the week.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, gusty east-southeast wind will blow at speeds of 15 to 25mph with some wind gusts as high as 45mph.

The wind arrives Wednesday morning and will remain with us through Wednesday night and through Thursday afternoon.

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive Thursday with highs in the lower 70s and we’ll even see a slight chance of sprinkles to the west of Tucson.

For the end of the week and the weekend, high temperatures will stay in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies with overnight lows running close to 50°.

Enjoy these mild winter temperatures!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism