Pima County deputies searching for 'missing vulnerable adult'

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult last seen Saturday evening.

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. Deputies say it is unknown what clothing she may be wearing.

Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has classified her as a missing vulnerable adult due to her age. Deputies say locating her quickly is a priority.

Anyone with information on Guthrie’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.