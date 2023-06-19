Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warm start to the week, critical fire weather across Southern Arizona

Dry with typical June heat for the start of our work week
Monday, June 19 forecast
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 08:00:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting our work week off with seasonably normal June temperatures with dry and breezy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for most of southeast Arizona from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST today. Tucson will top off at 103 degrees, about 93 degrees for Sierra Vista.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018