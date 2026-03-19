Two injured in shooting at Park Place Mall; investigation ongoing

Two people were injured in a shooting inside Park Place Mall Wednesday evening, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 7 p.m. inside the mall. Police say two individuals sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical treatment. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Authorities shut down and evacuated the mall as officers began their investigation.

Police say preliminary information indicates the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. However, investigators are working to interview numerous witnesses who were inside the mall at the time.

No additional injuries have been reported, and no suspects are currently in custody.