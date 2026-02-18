Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Unsettled weather remains over southern Arizona through the end of the week

Wind returns to southern Arizona as another low pressure system moves across the area that will keep our weather unsettled
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Unsettled weather continues through the end of the week with a mix of wind, showers, light mountain snow and cool temperatures on the way.

Wednesday will be windy with southwest wind speeds of 15 to 25mph in the lower elevations and wind speeds up to 45mph in the higher elevations east of Tucson.

A slight chance of showers arrives Thursday evening that will carry into Friday morning, but little or no accumulation is expected.

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-60s through the end of the week with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Another slight chance of showers returns early Friday morning before clearing skies and warmer temperatures return for the weekend.

Saturday will start out chilly with a low of 38°, but a nice recovery to 70° will happen under mostly sunny skies.

The warming trend continues through the weekend and into the beginning of the week with highs climbing into the lower 80s by Monday.

February often brings a variety of weather to southern Arizona and this seems to be the case for this year!

