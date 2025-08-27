Tucson and Cochise County forecast, August 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will become less active through the end of the week and temperatures will start to rise.

Tonight, in Tucson, we'll see partly cloudy skies overnight along with a low temperature of 74 degrees.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

This weekend, high temperatures will return to the low 100s as drier air makes its way across southern Arizona.

Monsoon will stay quiet to finish the week before isolated thunderstorms return late in the weekend and early next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast

