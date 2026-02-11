Person detained in connection to Nancy Guthrie case, ABC News reports

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI, has detained an individual for questioning in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

The individual was detained in a location south of Tucson, the source said, and law enforcement is preparing to search a location associated with the individual.

The development followed the first images released of a masked man approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door and as investigators continued to search in her neighborhood.