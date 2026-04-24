The weekend starts with Red Flag Warnings for much of southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Windy weather will keep wildfire risk elevated over the weekend and Red Flag Warnings have been posted for much of southeastern Arizona.

Saturday, the Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM as southwest wind gusts up to 40 mph to the southeast of Tucson.

Wind speeds will continue to gust up to 40 mph Sunday afternoon and finally settle down for Monday.

Saturday, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s before dropping into the upper 70s for Sunday.

Early in the week, high temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s with a slight chance of showers on the way for Wednesday.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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