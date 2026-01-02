Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The first weekend of 2026 brings nice weather

Nice weather returns for the weekend, but a blast of wintry weather is on the way for next week
Nice weather for the first weekend of 2026
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather has been quite interesting to start 2026 and it looks like it will remain interesting as we go into next week.

After a nice weekend of partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s, a blast of cold air will have us feeling much more like winter by the end of the upcoming week.

A large area of low pressure will bring a combination of gusty wind, colder air, rain and snow as low as 7,000’ by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

As of now, it looks like most lower elevations of southern Arizona will see another 0.25” to 0.50” of rain but we’ll have a better handle on rain totals as we get into the beginning of the week.

Enjoy the warmer weekend weather and prepare for a wintry blast for the end of next week!

