The first weekend of 2026 brings nice weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather has been quite interesting to start 2026 and it looks like it will remain interesting as we go into next week.

After a nice weekend of partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s, a blast of cold air will have us feeling much more like winter by the end of the upcoming week.

A large area of low pressure will bring a combination of gusty wind, colder air, rain and snow as low as 7,000’ by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

As of now, it looks like most lower elevations of southern Arizona will see another 0.25” to 0.50” of rain but we’ll have a better handle on rain totals as we get into the beginning of the week.

Enjoy the warmer weekend weather and prepare for a wintry blast for the end of next week!

Cochise County Forecast

