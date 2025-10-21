Temperatures stay above seasonal averages through mid-week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm fall weather will take us through the middle of the week, but a low pressure system will bring cooler air for the end of the week.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s through Wednesday and drop into the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday.

This low pressure system will also bring a slight chance of showers to southern Arizona from early Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

We don't expect any accumulation of rain, but s few sprinkles are possible.

The system will move east and leave behind cooler temperatures for the end of the week with highs dropping back into the lower 80s.

Overall, some more pleasant fall weather is on the way!

Cochise County Forecast

