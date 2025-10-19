Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man found dead at Midtown home in suspected homicide investigation

TPD says they believe the victim "suffered a lethal injury from an edged weapon"
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a Midtown home Sunday.

The incident occurred on East Mabel Street, just north of Speedway and off Country Club Road.

TPD officials said they believe the victim "suffered a lethal injury from an edged weapon."

They also say the man was found dead "sometime today either late morning or early afternoon."

Police have not released information about a potential suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

