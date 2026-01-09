Sub-freezing temperatures arrive with a blast of Arctic air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another blast of winter weather will bring what will likely be the first freeze or frost of the season to Tucson and vicinity.

A Freeze Warning has been posted for most of southern Arizona, including Tucson, for Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop between 27° and 32° early Friday morning with lows as low as 25° by Saturday morning.

Make sure to take precautions to protect pipes, plants, pets and people from sub-freezing temperatures over the next couple of nights.

Daytime highs will remain cold with temperatures only reaching the lower 50s Friday afternoon and the upper 50s for Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us in the lower 70s for the middle of next week.

Until then, prepare for a cold blast of winter air!

Cochise County Forecast

