Southern Arizona weather includes less wind and relatively comfortable temperatures for the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Less wind and comfortable temperatures will continue to be the southern Arizona weather trend through the end of the week.

Highs will stay in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 60s for the remainder of the week before temperatures climb a few degrees for Memorial Day weekend.

Dry air and gusty wind will continue to combine to keep wildfire risk elevated through the end of the week, but a little moisture could ease the wildfire risk as we head through the weekend.

By Memorial Day, enough moisture arrives to produce a few afternoon and evening thundershowers with only light accumulation expected.

If Tucson sees measurable rain on Memorial Day, it will only be the 8th time in recorded history which dates back to 1895!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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