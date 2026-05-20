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Shelter-In-Place lifted in Sierra Vista following SWAT situation

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says incident near S. Lariat Rd. and E. Corral Dr. was a threat to the public, but the shelter in place is now lifted.
SWAT Situation.jpeg
Alexis Ramanjulu
SWAT situation near S. Lariat Rd. and E. Corral Dr. with a threat to the public, according to CCSO.
SWAT Situation.jpeg
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SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — A Shelter-In-Place has been lifted in Sierra Vista as law enforcement were able to get two people out of a home following a SWAT situation.

KGUN 9's Alexis Ramanjulu was on the scene and learned officials were executing a search warrant around 6 p.m. Tuesday near S. Lariat Road and E. Corral Drive. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place since the incident was a threat to the community. Around 6:45 p.m., the shelter in place was lifted.

Two people were taken into custody, according to officials. Law enforcement tells KGUN 9 a helicopter was on scene, which is said to have alerted the two suspects. That is when they went inside and barricaded themselves in a home. Officials were able to deploy a bean bag that led to the two surrendering, ending a short stand-off.

According to law enforcement on scene, the suspects were a man and a woman. The male suspect had two warrants, one from Sierra Vista Police for failure to yield and endangerment stemming from a pursuit involving officers earlier this month. The female suspect had a warrant from Nogales, according to officials.

This is a developing situation, stay with KGUN 9 for more information.

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