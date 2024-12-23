Seasonally warm temperatures continue ahead of cooler Christmas Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see a high of 77 degrees Monday, continuing the trend of seasonally high temperatures.
Sierra Vista will see a high of 73 Monday.
A cool down for Southern Arizona is on the horizon. Christmas will see a high of 68 in Tucson and 63 in Sierra Vista. Those temperatures will stick around through the end of the week.
Blake Phillips is a reporter for KGUN 9. Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Blake grew up in Sierra Vista. During his college tenure at the Missouri School of Journalism, Blake worked for the NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in Columbia. He is excited to return to a place he calls home and give back to the community in which he grew up. Share your story ideas and important issues with Blake by emailing blake.phillips@kgun9.com.