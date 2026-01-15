More mild mid-January weather is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern and that means more sunshine and mild temperatures to finish the week and go through the weekend.

Mostly sunny skies will allow high temperatures to climb into the low to mid-70s to end the week and go through the weekend.

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s all through the weekend before climbing into the mid to upper 40s next week.

We don’t see much change in our weather pattern until later next week when some moisture arrives from the south which could lead to a few showers over southern Arizona.

Early next week will bring a clearer picture as to the potential of rain later next week.

Until then, be sure to spend some time outside!

Cochise County Forecast

