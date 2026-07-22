Monsoon takes a little break to finish the week, but triple-digit heat returns through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will take a bit of a break for the remainder of the week which will allow heat to build across southern Arizona.

Enough moisture will be available to produce some isolated thunderstorms, but the bigger weather impact will be high temperatures running close to 105° from Thursday through Sunday as high pressure moves in from the east.

This weekend, we’ll see a slightly better chance of rain with a few strong thunderstorms back in the mix.

High temperatures will drop back into the upper 90s as we go into the middle of next week with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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