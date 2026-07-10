Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon stays active to finish the week and go into the weekend along with bringing some cooler temperatures

Monsoon remains active to end the week, but the weekend will bring a better chance of rain along with some localized flooding
More moisture arrives this weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona over the next several days with the possibility of heavier rain over the weekend.

For Friday, the best chance of rain will occur southeast of Tucson with the biggest threat being gusty outflow wind and blowing dust.

This weekend, more moisture arrives and will bring a better chance of rain to all of southern Arizona with some thunderstorms producing heavy rain and localized flooding.

Temperatures will cool just a few degrees as we finish the week and go through the weekend with highs dropping into the low 100s by Sunday.

Along with slightly cooler temperatures, we will see a few thunderstorms continuing into next week!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Report a typo

Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism