Monday forecast brings sunshine and above average temps to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monday brings gorgeous weather across southern Arizona. Mostly sunny with upper 60s expected today in Tucson, low to mid 60s in Sierra Vista.
A warming trend is expected this week with dry conditions by Wednesday and 70 degrees temperatures in some areas.
