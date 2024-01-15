Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monday forecast brings sunshine and above average temps to southern Arizona

Sunny and nearly 70 degrees in some places as we start off our work week
MLK Day forecast
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 07:58:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monday brings gorgeous weather across southern Arizona. Mostly sunny with upper 60s expected today in Tucson, low to mid 60s in Sierra Vista.

A warming trend is expected this week with dry conditions by Wednesday and 70 degrees temperatures in some areas.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018