Mild mid-winter weather continues through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice weather has returned to southern Arizona with temperatures running a few degrees average and lots of sunshine.

High temperatures will run in the low to mid-70s along with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s through the end of the week and all through the weekend.

Wednesday, breezy conditions return to southeastern Arizona with wind speeds of 15 to 20mph that will take us from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

We can expect to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the week and all through the weekend.

We have some nice mid-winter weather to look forward to over the next several days!

Cochise County Forecast

