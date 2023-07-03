Excessive heat warning to start the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting our work week off with an excessive heat warning through tomorrow tonight. Warning includes most of Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties and the lower elevations of Graham and Greenlee counties.
Tucson is expected to reach a high of 111 degrees today, low 100s for Sierra Vista.
