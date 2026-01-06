A wintry mix of weather is heading for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another storm system is heading for southern Arizona and will bring a mix of wintry weather for the middle and end of the week.

We are expecting some more rain that will give most of us another 0.25” to 0.50” of accumulation along with snow above 7,000’ that could bring up to 4” above 7,500’.

High temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s for the end of the week with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s to finish the week and go through the weekend.

This storm won’t stick around long with mostly sunny skies returning Friday and taking us into the weekend.

Get those warmer clothes ready to wear!

Cochise County Forecast

