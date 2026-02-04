A windy Wednesday will bring blowing dust back to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A windy Wednesday is on tap for southern Arizona along with an Air Quality Alert that will be in effect all day for the dust pollution that we expect from all of the gusty east wind.

The wind will increase through Wednesday morning and blow at 15 to 25mph with even higher wind speeds in the higher elevations where some wind gusts could reach 45mph.

The wind will settle down Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s and a slight chance of sprinkles to the west of Tucson.

Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s before another wave of moisture arrives Sunday.

We’ll see a slight chance of showers, mainly to the east of Tucson, from Sunday into Monday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Play it safe with the wind Wednesday and Thursday!

Cochise County Forecast

