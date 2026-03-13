A warm weekend will lead to record high temperatures by the middle of the week with extreme heat on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weekend will bring more warm temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid-50s, but the extreme heat arrives this coming week.

By Tuesday, a strong ridge of high pressure will be parked over the Desert Southwest and allow temperatures to soar to record levels.

Extreme Heat Watches have already been posted for most of southern Arizona and will be in effect from Thursday morning through Sunday evening of next weekend.

During this time, temperatures will climb over 100° in the lower elevations with the possibility of breaking daily record high temperatures, monthly record highs and even the earliest calendar date to ever record a 100° in Tucson.

Have a great weekend don’t let the heat sneak up on you!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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