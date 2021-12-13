Wildcats rise to No. 8 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona surged into the top 10 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll after winning at Illinois Saturday.
Baylor (9-0) topped the poll, followed by Duke (7-1), Purdue (9-1), UCLA (9-1) and Gonzaga (8-2).
Southern Cal (10-0) also climbed into the top 10, at No. 10.
The 9-0 Wildcats host Northern Colorado (6-5) Wednesday.
