Wildcats rise to No. 8 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

Arizona Athletics
The Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday that Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has been named the conference’s Player of the Week. It’s the first player of the week honor for the Montreal native, but his second overall weekly award from the conference after being named Freshman of the Week on Jan. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy Arizona Athletics.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 12:16:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona surged into the top 10 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll after winning at Illinois Saturday.

Baylor (9-0) topped the poll, followed by Duke (7-1), Purdue (9-1), UCLA (9-1) and Gonzaga (8-2).

Southern Cal (10-0) also climbed into the top 10, at No. 10.

The 9-0 Wildcats host Northern Colorado (6-5) Wednesday.

