Wildcats Forward Mabil Mawut Launches Shoe Drive for South Sudanese Kids

TUCSON, Arizona — Long before he steps onto the court in a meaningful game for the University of Arizona men’s basketball team, 6-foot-11 forward Mabil Mawut is already making an impact far beyond the hardwood.

Mawut, who redshirted during the 2025-26 season after enrolling at Arizona, was a familiar and popular figure outside Casino del Sol Stadium ahead of the Wildcats’ football spring showcase. Fans gravitated toward the towering freshman, drawn not just by his size and potential, but by his story and his heart for giving back.

“I can really make positive change back home,” Mawut said.Born in a refugee camp in Kenya and raised in Uganda, Mawut grew up with what he describes as the resources he needed — a stability he’s deeply grateful for. His journey into basketball began at age 13 when his cousin gave him his first pair of sneakers. He quickly grew into his frame and earned a spot in the prestigious NBA Academy Africa program in Senegal, where he trained alongside his close friend Khaman Maluach, now a Phoenix Suns rookie.

“It was all these brothers of mine from different parts of the continent,” Mawut recalled. “We didn’t speak the same language but we found a way.”After high school ball in New York City at Our Savior Lutheran, Mawut joined the Wildcats. He redshirted the past season on a team that reached the Final Four, using the time to develop.

“I did make big strides on my end. I feel like I improved. My coaches and teammates really helped me get to that point,” he said.Despite not yet scoring an official point in a college game, Mawut is already focused on scoring something far more lasting for children in South Sudan.

He has launched Children of the Nile, a foundation aimed at helping underprivileged kids in his homeland. The initiative kicked off with a sneaker collection drive at the Arizona football spring showcase, where Mawut encouraged fans to donate lightly worn or new basketball shoes.

“Because I know how far a pair of shoes goes in a kid’s life back home,” he explained. “Extending a hand. You know, giving back to the community that once poured into me. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do. That’s the smallest kind of gesture to them.”

Mawut wants every child back home to have the same opportunities that helped launch his own unlikely path — starting one pair of shoes at a time.

The early launch of his foundation reflects a young man determined to use his platform immediately. As he continues to develop on the court for the Wildcats, his off-court work is already leaving a mark.Fans interested in supporting Children of the Nile can learn more at the organization’s website. Mawut’s message is simple: a small gesture like a pair of sneakers can open big doors.

To contribute: https://childrenofthenile.org/

