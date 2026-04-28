Crews fighting "Triangle Fire" 13 miles east of Benson

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: (7:06 p.m.): Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels posting on Facebook that Dragoon Rd. is closed along with exits of I-10.

A SET Status has also been placed for the area, meaning residents should prepare to evacuate.

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The Arizona Department of Forestry and Management says a wildfire being called the "Triangle Fire" has broken out about 13 miles east of Benson.

The Department posted the information on Facebook Monday evening, saying the fire is currently estimated at about 10 acres, and is about two miles southwest of the Texas Canyon Rest Area.

Flames are also moving through grass and brush.

We will continue to provide more information as we receive it.

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