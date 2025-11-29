Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Mica Mountain advances to the 4A title game with 31-3 win over Gila Ridge

Riley Carson scores on a 91 yard touchdown reception
Mica Mountain defeats Gila Ridge, 31-3, in the Class 4A state semfinals
TUCSON, Arizona — Mica Mountain scored 31 unanswered points on the road to defeat Gila Ridge, 31-3, in the semifinals of the Class 4 state playoffs.

With the Thunderbolts down 3-0, quarterback Jayden Crist hit Riley Carson for a 91-yard touchdown reception to begin the Mica Mountain scoring.

The Thunderbolts, who are the defending 4A champions and the No. 7 seed in this year's tournament, will play top seed Arcadia next Friday for the title in Mountain America Stadium.

In the Class 6a semifinals, Salpointe lost to Casteel, 37-28, in Queen Creek.

