Vail's Chris Collins Uses Social Media, Work Ethic to Land D-I Opportunities

TUCSON, Arizona — Chris Collins’ basketball journey began on the courts of Empire High School in Vail,.

That’s where I really started to develop my love for the game,” Collins said.

From there, the 6-foot-5 guard joined Arizona Sol, a Tucson-based post-grad men’s basketball program. Collins made a name for himself by shooting 40% from three-point range, turning heads and attracting attention from college coaches.

“Arizona Sol was an opportunity for me to get attention from college coaches, get my name out there, and experience what recruiting is like,” he explained.

That exposure paid off with an offer from Franklin Pierce University, a Division II program in New Hampshire. Collins played one season for the Ravens, who struggled to a 3-26 record.

Now back in Arizona, Collins is taking his recruitment into his own hands. He has been posting workout videos on social media to showcase his skills and market himself to programs across the country.

“I’ve had a lot of coaches reach out to me from Division I schools, so I’m blessed and fortunate,” Collins said.

While many eyes in the transfer portal are currently on high-profile players like former Iowa State star Milan Momcilovic — who is reportedly fielding massive NIL offers in the millions — Collins is approaching his next step with perspective and hustle.

“I’m happy for him. I’m glad he’s commanding seven million a year and I hope he lands where he feels most comfortable,” Collins said. “For someone like me, who isn’t being paid at this moment, I just need to depend on my work ethic and my relationship with coaches.”

Local support has helped. Collins has been using the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium for morning workouts, courtesy of Arizona coaches. His strong 4.0 GPA has also broadened his recruiting profile.

“I’m obviously very blessed to be recruited by any program. I’m thankful to the D-I teams that have reached out to me,” Collins added. “It’s a little nerve wracking because you never know where you are going to end up in a situation like this, but excited and blessed at the same time.”

As the transfer portal continues to move, Collins remains focused on finding the right fit — proving that determination and self-promotion still open doors in college basketball.