UNM running back transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt to debut as a Wildcat against his former team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s here at Arizona Stadium where stand-out running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has decided to play his final season of college football.

Croskey-Merritt will start the season playing against some familiar faces, with his former team, the New Mexico Lobos, traveling to Arizona Stadium for the season opener.

“Jacory, if you’ve seen him at practice, he’s special," Arizona Running Backs coach, Alonzo Carter said.

Croskey-Merritt, a University of New Mexico transfer, was one of the first additions to Arizona’s roster after Brent Brennan’s hiring.

“I just felt like it was a great fit and this is where I needed to be," Croskey-Merritt said.

In April, the Alabama native left for Ole Miss to be closer to home. However, two months later, Croskey-Merritt rejoined the Wildcats.

“I was already out west in New Mexico, so one more season wouldn’t hurt," Croskey-Merritt said. "I just feel like there was a great opportunity for me to help the team out.”

And because of the Arizona Running Backs Coach, Alonzo Carter, Croskey-Merritt is still getting a bit of home in Tucson.

“He’s from Montgomery, Alabama," Carter said. "My family is from Troy, Alabama so I know what his background is and I know what he stands for.”

Get a look inside the upcoming season with our KGUN 9 Original, Arizona Football: A New Chapter

Arizona Football: A New Chapter

“To have someone that’s familiar with down south, got family down south and him being able to relate to me a little bit more on and off the field, it just feels great," Croskey-Merritt said.

It’s the southern hospitality, coming to the Southwest.

“Put your arm around him and love him," Carter said. "Tell him ‘When you came here in February, we’re the same people you said yes to back then, we’re the same people when you visited us and fell in love with Tucson, Arizona.’ But when it boils down to it, he’s here now, we’re focusing on the now. I love that kid, and I love coaching that kid.”

The 'now' starts for Croskey-Merritt, Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Arizona Stadium, against his former team.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

