Unbeaten Arizona Wildcats soar to No. 6 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The unbeaten Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll, snagging one first-place vote.

Arizona (11-0) moved up two spots from No. 8. Baylor (10-0) collected the other 60 first-place votes and kept the top spot.

Duke (10-1) was No. 2, followed by Purdue (10-1), Gonzaga (9-2) and UCLA (9-1).

Southern Cal (12-0) was No. 8.

The Wildcats travel to No. 19 Tennessee (8-2) Wednesday.

----

