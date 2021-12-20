Watch
Unbeaten Arizona Wildcats soar to No. 6 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

Arizona will face No. 19 Tennessee next
The unbeaten Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll, snagging one first-place vote. AP photo.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Dec 20, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The unbeaten Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll, snagging one first-place vote.

Arizona (11-0) moved up two spots from No. 8. Baylor (10-0) collected the other 60 first-place votes and kept the top spot.

Duke (10-1) was No. 2, followed by Purdue (10-1), Gonzaga (9-2) and UCLA (9-1).

Southern Cal (12-0) was No. 8.

The Wildcats travel to No. 19 Tennessee (8-2) Wednesday.

